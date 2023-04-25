University of Regina Rams 2023 season to begin with Sept. 1 faceoff with UBC

The University of Regina Rams 2023 regular season is set to begin with a home opener against UBC on Sept. 1.

The Rams released their annual schedule on Tuesday. In it, the team is set to faceoff against Calgary, Manitoba, B.C and Saskatchewan at home during its eight game regular season.

The team will close out its training camp with an exhibition game slated for Aug. 24 against the University of Manitoba at Mosaic Stadium.

During the regular season, the Rams will play the Universities of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and B.C twice, while facing off against Calgary and Alberta once.

The complete schedule includes:

Aug. 24 – Rams vs Manitoba at Mosaic Stadium

Sept. 1 – Rams vs UBC at Mosaic Stadium

Sept. 8 – Rams vs USask in Saskatoon

Sept. 16 – Rams vs Calgary at Mosaic Stadium

Sept. 23 – Rams vs Manitoba in Winnipeg

Sept. 29 – Rams vs Edmonton in Edmonton

Oct. 14 – Rams vs Winnipeg at Mosaic Stadium

Oct. 21 – Rams vs UBC in Vancouver

Oct. 28 – Rams vs Saskatoon at Mosaic Stadium

Nov. 4 – Canada West Semi Final

Nov. 11 - 86th Hardy Cup

Nov. 18 – Mitchell Bowl

Nov. 25 – 58th Vanier Cup

The winners of the Nov. 4 semifinals will move onto the 86th Hardy Cup on Nov. 11. The conference champ will host the Mitchell Bowl against the Atlantic Sport champion.

The winner of that contest will go onto the 58th Vanier Cup set for Nov. 25 in Kingston, Ont.

The Rams come off of a 5-3 season and second place finish in Canada West in 2022.

The 2023 season will be the Rams’ 24th season at the U-Sports level.