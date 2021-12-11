University of Regina recognizes Academic All-Canadian athletes

About a third of all student athletes enrolled at the University of Regina, received the Academic All-Canadian title for the previous academic year.

The balancing act of academics and athletics for U-Sports athletes is one Taylor Bubnick knows well, as she has played for the U of R women’s soccer team since 2018.

“There’s definitely been many challenges, many obstacles to overcome,” she said. “Simple things like time management, like there is never enough time in a day to get everything you need to get done. Between training, weightlifting, grocery shopping, laundry, studying, classes, there’s so many things. Add an injury to that you’ve got to go and take time to recovery. So, time I would say is the biggest challenge.”

President and Vice Chancellor of the U of R, Jeff Keshen, said he’s immensely proud of the 114 students selected as All-Canadian athletes, showing that they are some of the best the university has to offer.

“The pride I take in student athletes, they give so much to the community,” he explained. “They’re such an inspiration for young people, they participate in so many events, they’re great students, they’re real leaders. They do the university proud and what they do is they make us shine in the broader community.”

Concerning the academic and athletic balance, the U of R women’s basketball coach Dave Taylor said the athletes on his team have been very self-motivated. However, he believes it is up to the coaches to ensure that they have the means to thrive academically as well.

“You just have to create, and I think all of the coaches at the University of Regina do a good job of creating the environment for them to be successful as students,” he said. “So, that’s things like making sure that our practice times fit outside of their classes and on the road there’s a place for them to study.”

Bubnick is honored to be part of such a large group of distinguished student athletes, given that it’s a tough achievement no matter the sport.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication and its obviously not easy,” she said. “So, to be a part of that group and to be alongside so many great student athletes who have achieved academic success as well as athletic it’s really, really cool.”

Students will return to in-person classes after almost two years online in the new year for the winter semester, a move Keshen is looking forward to.

“I’m so happy that were getting our students back onto campus,” he said. “We’re going to be seeing this place come alive and we’ll give them that university experience.”