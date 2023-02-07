University of Sask. creates first-of-its-kind research chair in Métis governance and policy-making

A new research position at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) will focus on ways the Métis culture can inform governance and policymaking.

Kurtis Boyer has been appointed as the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy (JSGS) research chair — the first of its kind in Canada, according to the University of Saskatchewan.

“USask is honoured to partner with the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan on the establishment of the new Research Chair in Métis Governance and Policy,” said U of S provost Airini in a news release.

Over a million dollars in funding has been put aside for the position. The money is a combined commitment from the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S), the U of S, and JSGS.

Funds will be used for scholarships and internship opportunities for Métis students and a governance training program.

“By establishing the Métis Governance and Policy Research Chair at the university, we are sending a very positive message to our youth that the opportunities on campus are endless,” said Tim Roussin, MN–S minister of post-secondary education.

“We’re also showing our citizens that the intentions of the agreements we sign with our partners like USask are being actualized.”

Boyer’s work will involve developing an MN-S internship program collaboratively with the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Additionally, a Métis Governance Training Program will be developed for staff and elected officials at MN-S.

“The University of Saskatchewan is not only proving itself to be a formidable partner by turning words into actions but, under President Stoicheff’s leadership, is taking bold steps not seen at any other institution in this country,” MN–S President Glen McCallum said.

“USask introduced the first policy in Canada to verify Métis citizens seeking opportunities on campus. Now, we are pleased to have Kurtis Boyer assume this first-ever Métis Governance and Policy Research Chair position to help pave the way for our next generation of Métis leaders.”