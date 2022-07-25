University of Sask. passes new policy to verify Indigenous identity

The University of Saskatchewan has approved a new policy on verifying a person's Indigenous membership.

The name of the policy, deybwewin in Saulteaux, taapwaywin in Michif and tapwewin in Cree, means truth to self, truth to each other, truth to the ancestors and truth to the land.

Airini, USask provost and vice-president academic, said in a news release the policy recognizes the inherent rights of self-determination and self-governance of Indigenous communities.

“It is important that the work regarding Indigenous membership/citizenship verification has been led by Indigenous peoples, and we are particularly grateful for the participation of external Indigenous partners who bring the perspectives of their communities.”

The policy comes after prominent health professor Carrie Bourassa was placed on leave and suspended from her duties as questions arose around her claims of Indigenous heritage. Bourassa’s case is currently in the hands of an independent investigator, according to the U of S.

Before the new policy, self-declaration was the only way the university confirmed the Indigenous status of faculty or for Indigenous students applying for grants.

The new policy will require a documentation verification process to be completed by all those holding future employment positions, student scholarships, or other forms of material advantage created for Indigenous peoples, the school says. Under some circumstances, verification may also be required for those who already hold such positions.

The documentation of Indigenous membership or citizenship will be determined by Indigenous governments and communities.

Consultation with First Nations communities on implementation is set to begin in August.