University of Sask. photo competition showcases stunning photos of Earth's ecosystems and animals

A competition that celebrates the intersection of art and research at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has awarded amateur photographers.

The ninth annual Images of Research competition ended on April 6 with the winners announced at an in-person reception, which will be the first since the pandemic.

The grand prize winner was an image of snowmobiles on ice submitted by Kayla Buhler.

“Photos focused on the fragility of Earth’s ecosystems and animals dominated the roster of winning images,” according to a U of S news release.

This year’s competition saw the most submissions from faculty, staff, students and alumni, the release said. There were 143 images that were sent in and 2,250 voters from 23 countries were able to cast their ballots for their favourites.

Twenty-one judges, made up of faculty, staff and students, made the final decision for every category, the U of S said.

Images will be on public display at the U of S campus from April 24 to 28 in the North Concourse of Place Riel, according to a U of S news release.