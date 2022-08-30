University of Sask. researchers investigate advanced HIV treatment
A research team at the University of Saskatchewan are directing grant funds to develop a targeted treatment of HIV as opposed to medications that suppress the symptoms.
The team, lead by Dr. Kerry Lavender have been given over $800,000 by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Lavender was also given an extra $100,000 for his project.
“Currently, the only effective means of treating HIV-1 involves the use of antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens,” Lavender said in a news release.
“ART suppresses viral replication and prevents the progression of the virus into AIDS, thus extending patients’ lives. Developing new strategies to eliminate the HIV reservoir and cure the infection are a global priority.”
The team will look at how antiviral immune mediators, known as interferon (IFN)-alpha subtypes could be a better treatment of HIV.
“We will use this knowledge to harness these effects and incorporate them into new therapeutic strategies to significantly reduce, or even completely eliminate, HIV-infected cells from the body,” Lavender said.
-
Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for OttawaThere is a chance of showers for Ottawa on the final day of August. Ottawa has already received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month.
-
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in PetawawaThe Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Hernandez, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
-
'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing provinceBritish Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.
-
Fire damages south Edmonton homeFirefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North YorkA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.
-
Stanley Cup in PetawawaShawn Allard brings Stanley Sup to Petawawa on Tuesday, August 30.
-
Cape Breton man rappels down Halifax high-rise in a wheelchairJoey Saccarry didn’t let fear, or a disability, stop him from rappelling down one of Halifax’s tallest buildings.