University of Sask. says 91 per cent of campus community now fully vaccinated

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has reached 91 per cent of fully vaccinated people on its campus for the fall term.

The university rolled out its vaccination requirements at the end of August and nearly 25,000 students, faculty and staff submitted their vaccination status, the university said in a news release. That's 92 per cent of the total campus population.

The results showed 91 per cent are fully vaccinated and 97 per cent have received at least one dose. Three per cent of those who’ve responded are either not vaccinated or chose not to disclose their status.

“The numbers speak for themselves and far exceed those of the general population in this province, and indeed across the country,” said Peter Stoicheff, U of S president and vice-chancellor in the news release.

“We will continue to work to get these numbers higher, as full participation is vital to continue offering in-person activities, and to protect our community.”

Those who are unvaccinated or don’t wish to disclose are required to submit two negative rapid tests a week and complete a daily symptom record to participate in on-campus activities.

Stoicheff says there are consequences for non-compliance which include losing access to course tools, unpaid leave and no longer being allowed on campus.

The university will also now require masks to be worn at any outdoor on-campus gathering of more than 20 people, including Huskies games.

“Implementing the guidelines, systems and processes around vaccination and proof of vaccination is a complex and comprehensive undertaking,” Stoicheff said.

“But as is always the case at USask, we have come together and worked tirelessly for the common good. I am confident in our response and our continued flexibility and strength as we work through the fall term.”