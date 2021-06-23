University of Sask. suspends surgery prof who made COVID-19 claims

The University of Saskatchewan has suspended a surgery professor who publicly made claims concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Francis Christian appeared in an online video where he called for the pause of the COVID-19 vaccinations for children and called the vaccines "experimental injections."

Francis reiterated his claim during a June 17 media availability held outside Walter Murry Collegiate where he refused to answer questions from reporters.

On its website, the Government of Canada says its authorization process "is recognized around the world for its high standards and rigorous review" and decisions are based "only on scientific and medical evidence showing that vaccines are safe and effective."

In an email to staff obtained by CTV News, the interim head of the university's surgery department said Francis' academic and responsibilities are "temporarily and immediately suspended" as of Wednesdau.

The email from Brian Ulmer said that the suspension also applies to Francis' role as quality improvement and patient safety director and his role as the university's director of surgical humanities.

Ulmer did not specify the reason for Francis' suspension in the email.

CTV News has requested further information from the university concerning Francis' suspension.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

