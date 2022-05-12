University of Sask. 'task force' will help verify Indigenous identity

The University of Saskatchewan says a new policy is in the works to verify Indigenous identity.

The move comes after prominent health professor Carrie Bourassa was placed on leave and suspended from her duties as questions arose around her claims of Indigenous heritage. Bourassa’s case is currently in the hands of an independent investigator, according to the U of S.

In a news release, the university said a task force of 23 Indigenous people will focus on ensuring Indigenous people are hired for positions designed for Indigenous people

The policy will also ensure funding and scholarships intended for Indigenous peoples are awarded appropriately.

"With recent events, the university has been in the spotlight, and many will be watching and waiting to see how we respond," provost and academic vice president Airini said in the release.

"We also know that this has been a tremendously difficult time for Indigenous faculty, staff, and students. We must make space for healing and action."

The chair of the task force is Angela Jaime, the interim vice-provost of Indigenous Engagement.

“This is Indigenous people making these decisions … in an effort to make sure that Indigenous people are benefiting from the few resources that are available to them,” Jaime told CTV News.

Before the new policy, self-declaration was the only way the university confirmed the Indigenous status of faculty or for Indigenous students applying for grants.

Indigenous communities and government will inform which documents are acceptable for the university to require.

People without the accepted documents will be handled case-by-case.

The new policy will need final approval by the university’s board of governors in a meeting at the end of June.

