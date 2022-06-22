University of Sask. to pause COVID-19 mask mandate

The University of Saskatchewan will be pausing its mask mandate for the summer.

From July 4 to August 29 masks will not be mandatory in University buildings. However, according to University president, Peter Stoicheff, masks will still be highly recommended.

“Masking matters, and USask recognizes the importance of masking in preventing transmission of airborne illnesses such as COVID-19, cold and flu,” he said in a letter on the schools’ website.

“Masking, along with being fully vaccinated and boosted, is the surest way to protect ourselves and our campus community from COVID-19 and its variants.”

There is no indication on whether the mask mandate will return in September.

Stoicheff said the university's pandemic response and recovery team "will keep a close watch" on factors such as case numbers at the university, service disruptions and the wastewater viral load.

"These indicators will determine if the mask mandate is resumed for fall term or sooner,” Stoicheff said.

An update on the university's COVID-19 measures is expected on Aug. 22.