University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
The Period Equity Program will make free tampons and pads available in more than 70 women's, gender-neutral, and men’s washrooms, according to a university press release.
The university said the goal is to ensure students, staff and faculty have the resources they need to fully participate in campus life.
“Every person who needs menstrual products should have access to those products,” Airini, the university's provost and vice-president academic said in the press release.
The university cited a survey by Plan International Canada which found that 25 per cent of menstruating women in Canada have had to choose between purchasing menstrual products and other essential costs, such as food or rent.
According to the survey, more than 82 per cent of respondents support access to free period products in public washrooms.
The university says installation of the menstrual products began in the summer and will be available for the start of the academic year.
