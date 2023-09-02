University of Saskatchewan develops policy around AI, ChatGPT

Almost a year ago, ChatGPT made its global debut. Now the University of Saskatchewan is developing policies on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in the classroom.

This unanticipated release of AI technology brought with it both positive and negative implications say experts like Nancy Turner, an AI policy specialist at the University of Saskatchewan.

"There's lots of excitement, lots of good discussion going on in those areas, and it's unknown, it's changing quickly. It's such a rapidly evolving landscape, it's difficult to stay on top of and keep up with, so we've got people who are doing that work, and sharing that with our faculty." Turner said.

The University of Saskatchewan, while cautious about the potential for plagiarism, is also embracing this technology. They are giving faculty the authority to decide whether to incorporate programs like ChatGPT and Bing AI into their courses.

Turner said that the approach taken by the university will be balanced.

"We're certainly understanding there are challenges that come with the broader accessibility of generative AI. When it comes to assignments and courses, we are asking faculty to determine whether or not they want to use programs like ChatGPT," Turner said.

As AI continues to reshape the employment landscape, educational institutions are gearing up to prepare students for an evolving world.

"It can take jobs possibly in the future,” one student told CTV News. “I think that's quite a ways away. Right now when we use it, I think there are a lot of positives."

With ChatGPT and similar AI technologies becoming increasingly widespread in education, faculty, students, and educators now have to navigate a new landscape marked by both opportunities and challenges.