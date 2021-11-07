University of Saskatchewan Huskies’ punch ticket to Canada West semis
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team ended its regular season schedule with a win over the Calgary Dinos at Griffiths Stadium.
The Huskies dominated the ground game with both Josh Ewanchyna and Ryker Frank going over 130 yards each, including Frank’s 58-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7.
Huskies’ quarterback Mason Nyhus hooked up with Daniel Perry for two passing touchdowns in the game. Dogs’ defence also came up big with a blocked punt and a recovery in the endzone extending its lead to two scores with five minutes remaining in the game.
Saturday’s win is the Huskies’ 10th win in a row at home, ending the season at 5-1 and first place in the Canada West standings.
The Huskies are back at Griffiths Stadium on Nov. 13 for a date with the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal.
Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
-
Flags fly at full-mast on federal buildings once again -- but not for longFlags on federal buildings are flying at full-mast for the first time since the end of May.
-
Lions Festival of Lights paves path toward reconciliation with teepee light displayThe Lions Festival of Lights will be bright and on display for Calgarians later this month, but a portion of the display will be built by Indigenous people.
-
CBU hosts soccer championships after year-long university sport absenceCape Breton rolled out the welcome mat as it hosted first two of three major soccer championships -- after year-long university sport absence.
-
Snowfall warning for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway in effectHeavy snow expected is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Sunday evening.
-
Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating drowning on Moose Lake, leaving two deadPolice say they are investigating a drowning that took place in Dysart et al. Township on Sunday morning.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win thriller over Huskies in PFC semi-finalIt came down to the final minute, but the Hilltops managed to come out on top against the Edmonton Huskies in a wild conference semi-final clash.
-
Wheelchair sports program launches third season at WinSportAn adapted sports program at WinSport opened its third season to glowing reviews Sunday.
-
Artists participate in first exhibit since the pandemicArtists from across Barrie and Innisfil gathered this weekend for their first exhibit since the pandemic began.
-
Simcoe County communities honour Remembrance Day with weekend ceremoniesA number of communities across the region, including Cookstown and Wasaga Beach, held Remembrance Day ceremonies over the weekend.