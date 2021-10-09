University of Sudbury comes to agreement to transfer Indigenous courses

The University of Sudbury has reached an agreement with a key stakeholder over the fate of its Indigenous courses.

The school has signed an agreement with Kenjgewin Teg in M'Chigeeng, transferring some of its intellectual property from Indigenous studies to the Manitoulin Island institution.

By assuming the courses, Kenjgewin Teg will develop Indigenous Studies programming while also opening a campus at the University of Sudbury.

University of Sudbury president and vice-chancellor Serge Miville called it a historic moment for both schools, as the university looks to carry on with its Francophone mandate.

"We started talking to various Indigenous stakeholders (this summer) and Kenjgewin Teg was an obvious partner to go forward with this," said Miville. "So what we're doing with our online and correspondence courses, we are gifting them to Kenjgewin Teg so that they may use them."

No timeline has been offered yet as to when Kenjgewin Teg will be moving into the building or what's next in terms of course offerings for the University of Sudbury itself.

Miville said it's continuing to dialogue with key stakeholders including the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.