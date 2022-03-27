iHeartRadio

University of Sudbury’s student residence to undergo $1.2M renovation

University of Sudbury has announced that its student residence will undergo major renovations and will be ready to welcome students in September 2022. (Supplied)

University of Sudbury has announced that its student residence will undergo major renovations and will be ready to welcome students in September 2022.

Built in the mid-1960s, the residence will undergo a $1.2 million facelift.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority" U of S president and vice-chancellor Serge Miville said in a news release.

"With the opening of our student residence in 2022, University of Sudbury is committed to providing a quality welcoming environment where students will feel at home. Students who live in residence can expect a comfortable and enjoyable living environment."

The contract for the work was awarded to Prosperi, a Sudbury-based construction company, through an open competitive bidding process.

The renovation project will help to create and maintain approximately 30 jobs in Sudbury. 

12