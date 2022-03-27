University of Sudbury’s student residence to undergo $1.2M renovation

University of Sudbury has announced that its student residence will undergo major renovations and will be ready to welcome students in September 2022.

Built in the mid-1960s, the residence will undergo a $1.2 million facelift.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority" U of S president and vice-chancellor Serge Miville said in a news release.

"With the opening of our student residence in 2022, University of Sudbury is committed to providing a quality welcoming environment where students will feel at home. Students who live in residence can expect a comfortable and enjoyable living environment."

The contract for the work was awarded to Prosperi, a Sudbury-based construction company, through an open competitive bidding process.

The renovation project will help to create and maintain approximately 30 jobs in Sudbury.