University of Toronto announces Fred VanVleet Scholarship for Black and Indigenous students

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet is looking to give a Black or Indigenous University of Toronto student an assist with a new scholarship.

The team announced the “Fred VanVleet Scholarship” on Monday, saying the grant would be awarded to eligible students within the school’s Rotman Commerce business program.

Those studying management are the preferred candidates and selected students will receive four years of tuition and books, based on financial need.

“Academia hasn’t traditionally been an inclusive place for many of us, and so it’s important to make space specifically for people who want to learn, but who are facing barriers that others do not,” VanVleet said in a news release. “This is to create possibility and light for those who have faced bias, who haven’t had the same chances as others. It’s important to provide opportunities to those who opportunity usually ignores, or works against, or excludes.”

VanVleet, who went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, has become a key fixture for the Raptors in years past. He helped the team reach its first-ever NBA championship in 2019 and scored a franchise-record 54 points last season – the most ever by an undrafted player in NBA history.

Excited to announce the Fred VanVleet Scholarship at Rotman Commerce program at the University of Toronto.



Apply today at : https://t.co/05MXTm5UnQ pic.twitter.com/A5Y8dNBmuQ

The NBA champion also hosts his own podcast, “Bet on Yourself,” which is aimed at BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of colour] businesspeople, and owns a clothing line of the same name.

“Success looks like whatever you want it to look like, and that may change over the course of your career – both academic and professional,” VanVleet said. “No one expects an 18-year-old kid to know exactly what path they’ll take. But this scholarship will allow that 18-year-old kid to take on experiences and information that will give them the power to shape their own future and decide their own destiny.”

Whoever is awarded the scholarship will also receive regular, one-on-one mentoring with VanVleet himself.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri applauded the announcement of the scholarship, saying that VanVleet sets an example on and off the court.

“I believe the recipient of the Fred VanVleet Scholarship will benefit from not just the support in their education, but their relationship with this incredible person,” Ujiri said.

Alex Edwards, director of the Rotman Commerce program, said he was grateful for VanVleet’s leadership and thanked him for his generous investment in the school.

“Scholarships not only provide crucial financial support, they also inspire students to challenge themselves and pursue big dreams – within the Rotman Commerce program and beyond,” Edwards said.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so here.