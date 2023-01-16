University of Victoria auditorium receives $75K from Ottawa for online performance streaming

The Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria has received $75,000 from the federal government to improve streaming services for its performances.

The funding from Heritage Canada will go towards lighting and sound equipment, as well as new video cameras.

“Places like Farquhar Auditorium are key to sharing our stories and helping amplify Indigenous voices,” said Chris Bittle, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, on Monday.

“We are happy to help provide Victoria and its surrounding communities with modern and safe performing spaces.”

Streaming performances from live venues became a necessity for both venues and artists during the pandemic, when large gatherings where not permitted.

When gatherings were once again allowed, many venues continued to stream or post shows online as a way to increase revenue.

“There are those who for whatever reason – elderly, differently abled or they may have social anxiety – they’re able to participate in the arts,” Ian Case, director of the Farquhar Auditorium, said.