University of Waterloo asks students, staff to consent to showing proof of COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Waterloo has asked students, staff and visitors to consent to showing proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status when coming to campus in the next school year.

Last week, UW announced everyone will need to declare whether or not they've received a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated or prefers not to answer will need to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

University officials said anyone coming to campus will need to consent to providing proof of vaccination or test results if required.

"We trust that our community members will act with integrity and honesty in completing these attestations. Along with many organizations, we continue to advocate for the provincial government to provide an easily accessible proof of vaccination system," an update on the university's website reads in part. "At this time, we plan to continue to rely on your self-declaration of vaccination status. However, we will ask you to consent to providing proof of your vaccination or test result status at any time if it is required."

The declaration must be completed before coming to campus starting on Sept. 1.

Last month, the university announced COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for people living in residence buildings. Officials said they're working on a framework to assess other high-risk activities that may require mandatory vaccines. More information is expected in the coming weeks.

