University of Waterloo expecting to return to pre-pandemic levels of classes in 2022
With vaccination rates on the rise, the University of Waterloo is confident they can return to a more “normal” school term at the start of next year.
In a Monday morning statement, the school says they believe they’ll be able to go back to pre-pandemic levels of in person instruction starting in the winter 2022 term.
“Though none of us can predict exactly how the pandemic will change over the months to January, we know that vaccination is the key to getting to a post-pandemic experience of teaching and learning,” the statement reads in part.
According to officials, 95 per cent of more than the 30,000 people on their campuses who have disclosed their vaccine status are fully vaccinated, with a significant portion of the saying they have already had one dose and will be fully vaccinated by the Oct. 17 deadline.
While in-person learning has been expanded for the fall term at UW, safety measures have been put in place.
The school says that many international students still continue to face barriers getting into Canada and will be working with government partners before the winter term begins.
