University of Waterloo hosting largest spring convocation ceremonies in school history

There will be plenty of people in attendance to celebrate their graduation from the University of Waterloo.

Nearly 11,000 graduation students and alumni will cross the stage over the course of the next week as the school welcomes back those who graduated in 2020 and 2021.

The class of 2020 celebrations were held Saturday with alumni from the faculties of health and mathematics, engineering and environment, as well as arts and science.

The class of 2021 will celebrate their graduation on Sunday.