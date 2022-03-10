University of Waterloo keeping mask requirement through Winter term
The University of Waterloo is keeping its mandatory mask requirement through the end of the Winter term.
On Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health announced Ontario's masking rules would be lifted on March 21 for most indoor settings, including: schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, banks, gyms, movie theatres, pharmacies, convenience stores and libraries.
MORE: Here's where you will and won't need to wear a mask in Ontario as of March 21
The Ministry of Health added that organizations could decide for themselves whether or not to keep mandatory masking policies.
The University of Waterloo released a statement Thursday saying it had decided to keep the masking requirement in place until the end of the Winter term.
The school said it was to "minimize the potential for disruption to the end of the term schedule and exams."
Masks will continue to be mandatory in all indoor spaces where distancing is not possible.
The school's proof of vaccination requirement will also be in place until the end of the Winter term.
The University of Waterloo said it will be reviewing its mask and vaccination policy ahead of the Spring term.
