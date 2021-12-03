University of Waterloo quarterback named Canada's top university player
University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford becomes the first person in Warriors football program history to receive the Hec Crighton trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS.
Since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, Ford has led the country in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while sitting second in rushing yards.
This is not Ford’s first major award. Since joining the team, he’s also earned the Peter Gorman Trophy for national rookie of the year, the OUA MVP Award twice and an all-Canadian selection.
Ford is the first Black quarterback to win the Hec Crighton trophy.
He will leave the Warriors as the program’s all-time leader in passing yard (7,118) and passing touchdowns (56).
Ford will graduate from the university’s recreation and leisure program in 2022, and he will then turn his attention to going pro and pursuing opportunities in either the CFL or NFL.
