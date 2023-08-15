University of Waterloo removing class information from public view

The University of Waterloo is prioritizing a review of its general emergency processes and plans, according to a memo posted online from the Provost’s office on Monday.

The memo said the school is working with a third-party consultant to help identify ways to improve its emergency plans, after what police say was a hate-motivated attack at Hagey Hall in June.

One risk the school identified is class locations and instructor names being available to the public. As a result, the school’s registrar’s office will be removing class locations and instructor names from public websites, but will keep them available in the student information system.

“After the attack it was sort of an eye-opener for that," Rory Norris, the president of the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association said. "I agree with the decision there, I think that that's probably the best thing to do in that situation.”

The school is also reviewing its specific response during the attack and the days following.

The memo said staff are assessing the requirements for notifications and communications during emergencies and more training and access to the emergency system will be provided. New approaches will also be implemented to improve efficiency in an emergency.

The memo said the school will continue having an open dialogue with individuals, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and other marginalized groups to keep working towards a safe, equitable, and inclusive environment.

"Our students are also scholars," Sheila Ager, Dean of Arts, University of Waterloo said. "If an assault took place upon a professor, an assault was also made on the students that were choosing to study that subject. Front and centering these kinds of studies is, I think, the best way for long term safety and security."

According to the memo, the university is also looking to create a speaking series to explore academic freedom, freedom of speech, hate speech and understanding antagonism and intimidation more broadly in academia.

"Instead of trying to take subjects like this and hide them away to keep them safe, we need to make them front and centre. That's where we're going to find security," Ager said.

The memo said more updates are expected in the fall term and beyond.

STUDENT SAFETY CONCERNS

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association said a forum held last month helped create a dialogue between the school and students. However some students, especially queer and Indigenous students, have expressed safety concerns about returning to campus.

“I’ve definitely heard communication from some students who don’t feel safe on campus, as such they will not be returning to the campus in the fall. They’re choosing to either take a semester off or just do online classes for the time being,” Norris said.

Norris said for the average student, the idea of safety is now something that’s always in the back of their mind.

“All the discussions that we have about events or bringing large groups of people together, that’s always going to be something that’s involved in the discussion now. Going back three or four months, that was something that was an afterthought,” Norris said.

Norris said keeping an open dialogue with the school and making sure it continues working to improve student safety is important, but it will take time before all students feel safe to be themselves.