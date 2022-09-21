University of Waterloo students create bricks out of bacteria

Growing the material for a construction project might soon become a reality thanks to a student team at the University of Waterloo that has been working to create bricks out of bacteria.

Created by two University of Waterloo students, Microbuild Masonry is looking to change the construction industry using its eco-friendly bricks.

“This actually looks like a brick, feels like a brick, it's pretty strong,” said Rania Al-Sheikhly, co-founder of Microbuild Masonry. the team behind the bio-brick.

Al-Sheikhly said the reason behind the project is to show people who don't know how harmful the building supply industry is.

“The current process of making bricks releases so much harmful particulates and chemicals like carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide, which not only harms the workers but other people as it's exposed in the air,” said Al-Sheikhly.

The process works by using bacteria found in the soil and mixing it with sand and solution in a mold.

“You let it sit at room temperature for a few days and you have a brick,” explained Al-Sheihkly.

The breakthrough in the sustainable building process comes as the construction industry faces shortages due to supply chain issues.

“The nice thing about bacteria is you give them food, put them on a plate, and they'll grow and multiply,” said Al-Sheihkly.

“Our current bacteria is not gross at all. It cannot infect you, it cannot harm you in any way,” said Al-Sheikhly.

The team also believes this is a more energy-efficient option compared to the traditional brick-making process.

“It saves on power because you don't have to bake it or anything,” said Al-Sheikhly.