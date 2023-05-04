University of Waterloo to end partnership with Huawei

The University of Waterloo is ending its research partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei this year.

In a written statement, Charmaine Dean, University of Waterloo’s vice-president of research, said the institution intends to complete its current contractual arrangements with Huawei, which ends before the end of 2023.

“This decision is part of our wider efforts partnered with multiple levels of government to safeguard scientific research at Waterloo,” Dean said.

The university said it recognizes that this decision places some of its researcher’s cutting-edge work in jeopardy because they are losing reliable funding sources.

“Now is a time for Canadian businesses and governments to seize the opportunity to help us ensure that our talent and innovation pipeline remains productive now and in the future,” Dean said.

Huawei did not immediately reply to CTV News Kitchener when asked for comment.