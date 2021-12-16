Waterloo, Guelph universities to start winter semester classes remotely

At least the first few classes of the winter semester at University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier Univeristy and University of Guelph will not be in-person.

UW announced Thursday that classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, but in-person classes will begin online. The school is expecting to return to in-person learning on Jan. 24, as public health restrictions allow, and students should plan to be back on campus for then.

Residences, food services, and athletic facilities will remain open.

Students living in residence at UW are allowed to gather, but a spokesperson said they're encouraged to do so in a safe area and wear masks when possible. Visitors aren't allowed in residence buildings due to the pandemic.

Officials are working on plans about recreation facilities, programming and team training.

The last in-person exam for the fall semester at UW is scheduled for Dec. 17, while remaining exams in the following week will be held online.

"Our focus with online exams is to raise awareness among students about why completing their evaluations in the proper way is important," the spokesperson said.

At U of G, classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 10, but instructors are being asked to hold in-person learning online until Jan. 24 as well.

The school's fall semester exam schedule will continue as planned.

Residences at University of Guelph will also be open on Jan. 8, but students living there are encouraged to delay their return until Jan. 24 if possible.

WLU posted an update on Thursday afternoon, saying classes will begin as scheduled on Jan. 4. However, classes will be virtual until at least Jan. 31.

Students will be able to come back to residence buildings, WLU said.

In-person exams will continue as planned for the end of the fall term.

Officials with Conestoga College said they will make an announcement about the Winter 2022 semester on Friday or Monday.