University of Waterloo Weather Station records third warmest winter ever

The University of Waterloo Weather Station says this winter has been the third warmest on record.

The average temperature across the past meteorological winter, which lasts from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, was minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

“This was the third warmest winter, only behind 2001-02 and 1931-32,” the weather station said in a monthly update posted on its website.

Weather records in the region go back to 1914.

The average daily high for February 2023 was 2.2 C, three degrees warmer than the historical average of - 1.2 C, making it the sixth warmest February on record.

Along with being warmer, the past February was also wetter, with 85 mm of precipitation, well above the average of 54.9 mm.

“With over two weeks during the month when we received no snow, the few storms in the last week only got the snowfall total to 22.0 cm, well below the average of 30.3 cm for February,” the weather station said.

Since the fall, the weather station said only 97 cm of snow fell in the region up to the end of February. The average for this point in the season is 125.6 cm.