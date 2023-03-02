University of Windsor addressing food relief for students with charity drive

With the rising cost of groceries, the food relief is a real need for some University of Windsor students.

The combined cost of education, transportation, room and board – in the midst of a current wave of global inflation – has hit some hard, especially those who are living in residence, renting or international students.

In an effort to help, the University of Windsor Alumni Association will is hosting the "Drive-n-Donate" campus and community food drive to benefit the on-campus food pantry.

The much-in-demand pantry, operated by the University of Windsor Student Alliance, is open to all students with a valid student ID.

Donations to the pantry of non-perishables are needed and always welcome, especially peanut butter, protein bars, canned tuna, soups, beans and juice boxes.

Michael Rossi is a fourth-year student, and the vice-president for advocacy for the University of Windsor Student Alliance.

"The alumni association here - they're doing a great service by hosting this 'Drive-N-Donate',” said Rossi.

He added, “You know, so all the donations will come back to the food pantry so we don't have to pay for the next round of food. I know some faculty in the human kinetics department, they subsidize, [and] they say, ‘I'll give you an extra five per cent if you bring in cans or what have you.’"

The charity drive will be held on March 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and then again from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Vanier Circle.

For more information about donating to or using the university’s food pantry, you can visit the University of Windsor website.