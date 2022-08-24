University of Windsor and WECHU announce ‘strategic partnership’ and possible co-location

The University of Windsor and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced a strategic partnership Wednesday focused on learning, research, and community service.

Officials say the new partnership will allow both institutions to work together for the benefit of the community.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an important organization and are excited about the opportunity this brings to our campus and region” Dr. Robert Gordon, University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor said in a news release. “This partnership aligns with the University’s vision of being an engaged and meaningful community partner and opens the door to collaboration resulting in exceptional teaching, learning and research opportunities.”

The release said via a memorandum of understanding, the partnership looks to explore potential opportunities such as co-location, joint programming and future collaboration in research, teaching, community service and experiential learning.

The health unit confirmed the university and WECHU are looking into the Residence Hall West building being retrofitted for its services which would include expanded office and clinic space. WECHU currently operates out of 1005 Ouellette Avenue.

The former residence building was built in 1967 and has not been used in recent years due to a change in student and modernization needs, the university said.

The proposed retrofit project will be reviewed by the university’s board of governors this fall. Officials say a targeted construction completion and co-location date is planned for early 2024.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership, which will only strengthen the great relationship between our two organizations. It offers increased capacity to support our clients and the community and opens the door to forge strategic collaboration across a broad range of areas including public health research,” according to WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis.

The partnership will also bring together people across both institutions focused on learning, community service and public health to look into possible areas of joint training and learning opportunities, student health services and increased programming.

“The WECHU Board of Health unanimously supports the partnership between the WECHU and the University of Windsor,” WECHU board of health chair Gary McNamara said. “This collaboration will bring great opportunities for the health and wellbeing of our community.”