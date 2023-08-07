University of Windsor and Windsor Police Service to conduct emergency response training
The University of Windsor’s Campus Community Police and the Windsor Police Service will conduct an emergency response training simulation on Wednesday.
Officials said this is to help ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff on campus.
Windsor police will lead an emergency response training simulation at Memorial Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular campus activities will continue as usual.
"This training is a proactive measure to enhance our overall safety and preparedness in the event of an emergency," said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police. "Our goal is to familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and provide valuable hands-on experience to our officers.”
Access to Memorial Hall will be restricted during the training exercise and community members are asked to avoid the area.
Campus Community Police will also be testing the University’s Emergency Notifications system, which means UWindsor employees may receive test emails and text messages.
