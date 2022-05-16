University of Windsor announces new student residence project, to be move-in ready Fall 2025

The University of Windsor announced Monday its plan to build a new six-storey, 440-room student residence next spring.

University officials said the new building will feature 440 private rooms arranged in suits with two rooms sharing a washroom.

“The University of Windsor is thrilled to be able to offer yet another option of residence to our students,” said Dr. Phebe Lam, UWindsor’s acting associate vice-president, student experience. “Having a modern, comfortable, and vibrant living environment supports student engagement, growth and experience."

The 160,000 square-foot floorplan will also feature necessary amenities for students.

The building will be located on Sunset Avenue between Wyandotte and Union Streets. Officials say the building will be ready for students to move in ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.

Officials say the new building was made possible thanks to a private partnership with local real estate investment, management and development company Tilbury Capital.

“We are pleased to partner with the University of Windsor to bring additional student housing to campus” said Michael Kaye, a partner with Tilbury Capital. “We are excited to begin work on this momentous project.”

The new residence was planned in the hopes of addressing Windsor’s growing housing shortage while offering students a place to live on campus.

The university currently has four residence buildings. Each year the school welcomes 150-300 students in each residence as well as thousands more living in private off-campus rentals.