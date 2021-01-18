The University of Windsor is launching its Alumni Cares program by asking members to sign up for a lifesaving cause.

The alumni association has pledged to contribute 50 blood donations this year.

A blood drive starts Monday and runs through until Jan. 23 at the Canadian Blood Services on Grand Marais Road.

The program is intended to engage volunteers in giving back on campus and in the community to help those in need.

Alumni Association Board volunteers & @UWindsor staff helped to kick off the Alumni Cares Blood Drive today! From Jan 18-23, @UWinAlumni is adopting the @LifelineWindsor clinic to help fill this vital need!⁰

