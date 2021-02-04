The University of Windsor has developed a new scholarship initiative with a $250,000 goal to help support Black-identified students in Fall 2021.

A news release from the university says to achieve its goal it is committed to matching the first $125,000 raised in a campaign set to launch during Black History Month.

“I’m excited to be part of this initiative that will help students at the University of Windsor,” Gemma Grey-Hall acting director of advancement said. “These funds provide supports for equitable access to education.”

The Black Student Scholarship Initiative offers the chance for current and prospective students to pursue any of the school’s programs and could serve as a resource for those pursuing graduate degrees at the University of Windsor.

“The scholarships are part of the University’s effort to address anti-Black racism to ensure that all campus community members can study, work, teach, research, and create in healthy, safe, and supportive environments,” the release said. “The scholarship fund is intended to assist students who self-identify as Black.”

Students can apply for the scholarship through the University’s Office of Student Awards and Financial Aid.

Donations toward the scholarship can be made online.