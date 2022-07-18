University of Windsor seeking community input on new strategic plan

The University of Windsor wants to hear from the community on what they feel are ideal characteristics for a university in the region.

UWindsor is embarking on its next strategic plan, Aspire: Together for Tomorrow, which president and vice-chancellor Robert Gordon says is meant to define where the university should be in the future.

“We’re calling on all members of our neighbouring community to share their thoughts on important issues like what they see as the University’s role in supporting or addressing opportunities and challenges in our region, and what changes could be made to make the campus more welcoming and open to the surrounding community,” Gordon said in a news release. “We want people to know that their voice matters and their perspective will have a significant impact on the University’s future.”

The strategic plan is meant to guide decision making that builds on the university’s strength, while working with communities “to create a vibrate Windsor-Essex.”

Several in-person listening events have been scheduled in the community throughout July and August, Gordon said. An online component will also be offered for more people to share their opinions.

“We want to hear what the community sees as the University’s strengths, as well as gather opinions on what our neighbours view as ideal characteristics for a university in Windsor-Essex,” he said.

In-person sessions are schedule for: