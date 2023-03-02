University of Windsor students join countrywide RBC protests

A daylong protest is taking place at the University of Windsor.

Several UWindsor students are joining students at 11 other Canadian universities to protest the Royal Bank of Canada’s funding of fossil fuel projects and driving the climate crisis while violating Indigenous rights.

The campus protests are using the hashtag #RBCOffCampus to stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders resisting the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

The group is demanding the University of Windsor Student Association end its contract with RBC on campus and increase transparency about RBC's presence.

They say RBC is Canada’s largest funder of fossil fuels, and the sixth largest in the world.

“RBC is one of the biggest funders of fossil fuels and the coastal gaslink is infringing on Indigenous sovereignty,” said Organizer Jana Jandal Alrifai.

“We have known about the climate crisis for many, many moons. Right? So then why are we still investing in fossil fuels,” Jandal Alrifai asked. “Why are we spending all of these millions of dollars in fossil fuels instead of trying to invest that into green energy and finding better solutions?”

Jandal Alrifai continued, “The oil workers, we're not trying to come for their heads. We're trying to get them to move, like we're trying to build a system. We're transitioning out of fossil fuels. We don't have to do it right now. But we can't wait until it's too late.”

“We can't wait until we live in a dystopian world and there's nothing to do.”

Jandal Alrifai noted the protest was organized by Fridays for Future Windsor-Essex, along with Banking on a Better Future.

RBC issued a statement to CTV News:

"Climate change represents a significant global challenge and the transition will require one of the largest economic transformations in generations. We are focusing our attention where we will have the biggest impact – helping our clients reduce their emissions and supporting initiatives that bring green solutions to market. We are committed to achieving net-zero in our lending by 2050, and have established interim emissions reduction targets that will help us drive action and measure progress. These targets are informed by science and reflect a measured and deliberate approach to climate action.

RBC supports energy development that is done in an environmentally and socially responsible manner including meaningful consultations with Indigenous peoples. RBC strives to be the leading financial institution in Canada to work with Indigenous people towards reconciliation, supporting economic development, community endeavours and educational opportunities. RBC respects the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination in accordance with international and domestic law," said the statement.

CTV News has reached out to the UWSA for comment but have not yet received a response.

The protest follows similar on campus events last fall.