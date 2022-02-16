University or NBA? Decision looms for London, Ont. basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

In February of 1982, English punk rock band the Clash released the iconic hit "Should I stay or Should I Go."

Exactly forty years later, that's the decision facing London, Ont. basketball phenom Shaedon Sharpe.

Kentucky Wildcats Head Coach John Calipari recently stated that Sharpe would not suit up for the top-five ranked NCAA club this year, and will continue to practice to prepare as a freshman in Lexington, Ky this fall.

However when the U.S. media realized Sharpe, 18, would be NBA eligible this June, mock drafts started ranking him anywhere between fourth and eighth overall should he declare to become a professional.

"It's not a decision at all," says Dwayne Washington, Sharpe's advisor and director of UPlay Canada.

"The whole plan was to get there (Kentucky), get a head start for next year, and things are gonna come things are gonna go. If it's the right situation, you think about it, but no one's thinking that far ahead".

Sharpe left high school early, and decided to enroll in Lexington in January to get a head start practicing with his future team. Being five-to-six months behind the current players- who had been practicing since the summer- it was not surprising to Washington and Sharpe's family that he won't play in any games for the fifth-ranked Wildcats.

"He was disappointed, however, this is best for the long term," says Washington.

Calipari was blunt when talking about Sharpe's potential, and what he believes will happen if plays for the Wildcats next year.

"If this kid comes back, he's the number one draft pick (in 2023) in my mind," says Calipari, the Wildcats head coach since 2009 and a basketball hall of famer.

"How can I say I know what the number one draft pick looks like? Because I've had four! That's why I can say what it looks like".

Calipari says going through the "gauntlet at Kentucky" will get Sharpe ready to prepare for the NBA which he called "a man's league."

Based on the mock drafts, he could earn between $15-23 million, if he went between picks 4-and-8.

NBA Scouts and media who cover the game have been speculating what Sharpe will do.

"If he can be in the 5,6,7 range I think it's a no-brainer that he leaves," says Krysten Peek, NBA Draft analyst at Yahoo Sports.

"Right now you have every NBA scout flocking to Lexington not for games, but for practice to get eyes on a 6'5" shooting guard. Sharpe is one of the most explosive players I've ever seen with the 40-plus-inch vertical. I've seen them actually jump over a player for a put-back dunk."

Peek breaks down the pros and cons of the potential decision.

"So the definitely like the pros for going back is more experience," says Peek.

"You're playing for Coach Cal (Calipari) who's a great coach who gets guys to the league. A pro for leaving this year is if Coach Cal can get him ready in just a one semester of practices, and he can be a potential top 10 pick this year, I don't see why you risk returning and possibly, getting injured or and maybe your draft stock starts to fall. If he can be a top-10 draft pick this year, I think he leaves and uses that time next year to develop his game at the NBA level."

Washington says he's surprised by the response to this story south of the border. While traditionally most people would take the money and head for the pros, that wasn't Sharpe's long-term goal.

"The big picture people have to think about is if the plan was to just go there and leave, he could have already be getting paid in the G-League," says Washington.

"The only way you can get drafted is to put your name in, and you have to want to go."

Calipari has traditionally advised his players who are future lottery picks to test the waters and see what is out there. He has yet to have that conversation with Sharpe.

"If someone in this draft would take them one, two or three, and not like five?" says Calipari, shrugging his shoulders.

"If someone guarantees me that they're gonna do it - and they won't lie because I won't let them back in our gym- then you got to sit down and talk. He may say 'coach, I am not ready'. I can remember players and I said 'are you thinking about it, and why wouldn't you go and you can be drafted in this', and they replied with I'm not ready."

Online, some NBA experts are comparing Sharpe, a 6'5 200 pound shooting guard to Brandon Roy, who played six seasons in the NBA before injuries derailed his career. Others have said his situation mirror's Thon Maker who never played college and was drafted 10th overall out of Canada's Orangeville District Secondary School.

ESPN's NBA Draft team says NBA teams are preparing for Sharpe to be in the draft.

"I think most people would do that, " says Washington when asked about taking the millions of dollars to turn professional.

"This is not a general situation, and this is a very unique story. He came from unranked to number one, that doesn't happen every day. However, that's not how, we're thinking and how his parents and Shaedon are thinking. But it definitely speaks volumes to the potential that he has when somebody like Calipari says that about him."

So now we just have to wait and see to determine whether he will stay, or whether he will go.