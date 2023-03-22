University Players end their season with Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
The stage is set for another University Players production of a Shakespeare classic – this one will end the season.
Essex Hall Theatre comes to life with a scheduled performance of Shakespeare's comedy "Twelfth Night".
It's the story of ship wrecked twins, who are separated, fall in love, and later reunited, but not before some twists and turns. Although the story is a comedy, it does deal with excruciating feelings of grief and loss.
Kristen Siapas is the marketing coordinator for University Players. She feels that this production is a great capstone to the performing year.
"It's a fabulous show for anyone who loves Shakespearean comedies,” said Siapas.
“Its got all of those classic elements - mistaken identity, women dressing as men, men dressing as women. It's going to be a fabulous show. It's really funny and lots of music, lots of fun for everyone," she added.
Opening night is Friday evening. For more information about the schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit the University Players website.
