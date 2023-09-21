University Players will launch season with twist on Shakespeare classic Macbeth
The University Players kick off their season with one of Shakespeare's great tragedies – Macbeth Friday.
Adapted by playwright Erica Schmidt, this rendition of the classic takes on an urban theme amidst a cast of several teenagers.
The dialogue is all Shakespeare - but the story takes on a dynamic and entertaining edge when performed by youth in a stark but present-day setting.
The production opens at Essex Hall theatre on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and runs until Oct. 1.
Dian Marie Bridge is the director of the production and the artistic director for the Black Theatre Workshop in Montreal.
Bridge welcomed the challenge of working with a unique and creative adaptation of the classic tale.
"It's told through the perspective of seven schoolgirls - it's kind of like Heather's meets Dungeons and Dragons, meets ancient Scotland,” said Bridge.
“It's a really stealthy adaptation of the play that parallels also teenage girl dynamics."
Tickets are available online at www.universityplayers.com.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.