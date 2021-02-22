Students at the University of Regina School of Journalism and First Nations University of Canada have released an investigation into First Nations water issues across Canada.

The year-long investigation – which started in the fall of 2019 – looked into water quality on First Nations, who has control of water resources and infrastructure on First Nations and the Indigenous view of water.

Five classes worked on the investigation and produced an hour-long investigative current affairs program and website detailing their findings.

Participating students in five classes worked alongside students at 10 other universities, who also developed stories in their regions.

Students Darla Ponace and Jaida Beaudin-Herney travelled to Montreal to help design the investigation and a nation-wide phone survey of treatment plant operators in Canada.

The project was part of a nation-wide collaboration coordinated by the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University.