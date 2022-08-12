Unknown if fatal Maple Ridge shooting is tied to gang conflict: RCMP
A man has died and police are looking for witnesses following a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP said the shooting happened shortly before noon on 216th Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.
Mounties said they were called to the area, and arrived to find a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Officers and paramedics tried to save his life, but the 33-year-old did not survive.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police said it's too soon to tell whether the incident has ties to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
The victim has not been publicly identified, and police have not said whether they'd had previous interactions with him.
They also haven't said whether they think the shooting was targeted.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation, and is looking to speak to witnesses and those with surveillance or dash-cam video.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
