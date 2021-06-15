Unknown man approaches female youth in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly approached a female youth in Kitchener over the weekend.

The youth was in the area of Westheights Park at 401 Westheights Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when the man approached her. Police said there was a brief interaction before the girl was able to get home safely.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.