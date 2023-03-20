Unknown man identified by Essex County OPP on Monday

OPP in Essex County are thanking the public for their help in identifying an unknown man who'd gotten lost on Sunday.

According to a release from Essex County OPP, on Sunday officers encountered a man who was lost and looking for assistance. The man did not have any identification on him when he spoke to police officers.

The man was not wanted on any criminal matters, and OPP had asked the public for help in identifying the man so they could reunite him with his family.

On Monday evening, OPP issued an update saying the man had been identified.

'We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance that led to this investigation being resolved," OPP said in a release.