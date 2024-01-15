Unlicenced southern Ont. driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 11, police say

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a southern Ontario driver stopped for speeding on Highway 11 on Friday provided police with an alias and has never had a driver’s licence.

On Jan. 12 shortly before 2:30 a.m., James Bay OPP performed a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling 34km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 11 south of Cochrane, police said on social media.

“The driver provided an alias to police,” said police.

“Further investigation led police to discover the driver having two active driving suspensions.”

In the social media post, the OPP explained that if an individual has never obtained a driver’s licence it can still be suspended.

The 25-year-old from Scarborough was charged with driving disqualified, obstructing police and breaching probation in addition to charges under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding, driving without a licence and driving while suspended.

The vehicle involved was impounded for 45 days.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

These charges come on the heels of a Canadian Automobile Association survey showing almost 9 in 10 people are deeply concerned about speeders close to home.

Did you know even if you never obtained a driver’s licence, it can still be suspended.

This 25 y/o driver from Scarborough knows that now, and faces charges for driving disqualified, breaching probation, obstructing police, and speeding.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days. ^kb pic.twitter.com/iqSCxPoVzG