Unlicenced Sudbury driver facing multiple charges from Thanksgiving weekend
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Bertrand
A 51-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford is facing multiple driving offenses following a traffic stop on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Sudbury detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted traffic enforcement on Highway 17 over the weekend, according to social media posts by police on Thursday.
Police said, on Oct. 8, the driver was travelling 124 km/h in an area where the speed limit was 90 km/h.
As a result of the traffic stop, the driver has been charged with; speeding, failing to change ownership, using plates not authorized, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
“Slow down and drive safe,” said the OPP.
