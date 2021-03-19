Police have laid new child pornography-related charges against an Edmonton man who ran an unlicensed day home in the city's southeast.

In September, Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet, 26, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography, after investigators discovered pornographic images of children on a laptop that was inside his home.

Edmonton police have now added four counts of producing child pornography, one count of voyeurism, and one count of breach of conditions for using a cell phone to Baglole-Gaudet's list of charges.

Baglole-Gaudet also goes by the name "Nick."

Investigators believe there may be more victims of Baglole-Gaudet.

Parents of children who may have attended Baglole-Gaudet's unlicensed southeast Edmonton day home are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.