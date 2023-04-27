Unlicensed driver charged in Toronto crash that killed 64-year-old woman

An unlicensed driver is facing several charges in connection with crash that killed a woman near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West earlier this month.

The four-vehicle collision happened on April 18 just after 11 p.m.

Toronto police said the driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound on Albion Road approaching Finch Avenue West when they struck three vehicles stopped at a red light from behind.

The person operating that vehicle did not have a license, police said.

One of the motorist involved in the crash, identified by family as 64-year-old Hazela Baksh, died at the scene. Baksh was returning to her North York home after praying at a local mosque when she was killed.

The person driving the Altima was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while all other passengers received minor injuries, police said.

Tara MacMunn, 38, of Toronto, was arrested on April 27.

She has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation causing death and impaired operation causing death, and a Highway Traffic Act offence. MacMunn is also facing two counts each of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and impaired operations causing bodily harm.

Traffic Services continues to investigate this collision and is asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.