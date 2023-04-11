iHeartRadio

Unlicensed driver charged with speeding on Highway 400


Ontario Provincial Police make a traffic stop on Thurs., April 6, 2023, on Highway 400 in Springwater Township, Ont., for a motorist allegedly speeding 172 km/h. (Source: OPP Central Region)

Provincial police charged an unlicensed motorist with stunt driving on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.

Police say being "late for work is no excuse to speed 172 kilometres per hour."

They say the vehicle was travelling in the southbound lanes near Forbes Road early Thursday morning when an officer pulled it over.

The 28-year-old Midland resident accused faces a court date and vehicle impoundment.

12