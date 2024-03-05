Unlicensed driver nabbed for excessive speeding in North Vancouver

An unlicensed driver going more than twice the speed limit in North Vancouver had his truck impounded and was slapped with more than $500 in fines, according to authorities.

The North Vancouver RCMP, in a social media post, said the driver was clocked in his "newly purchased" pickup going 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

"Not only did he receive an excessive speeding ticket with seven-day impound, he was also ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, as he failed to obtain his BC driver’s licence after living in the province for over a year," the post says.

A spokesperson for the detachment told CTV News the driver was pulled over late Friday evening on Highway 1 westbound at the Capilano Road off-ramp. The fine for excessive speeding was $368 and the fine for not having a licence was $138. The driver will also be on the hook for towing and storage fees.

According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one-in-four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.