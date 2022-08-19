Unlike the CNE there's no mac-and-cheese lemonade, but the PNE has its own unique menu items this year
It's fair season, and for more adventurous eaters, that means it's time for unique eats.
Earlier this week, the Canadian National Exhibition announced its menu includes a truly baffling concoction: macaroni-and-cheese lemonade.
There's also a dill-pickle-flavoured version at the CNE, and ketchup- and mustard-flavoured ice creams, among other options.
The Pacific National Exhibition left those questionable treats off its menu this year, but the Vancouver fair still has some interesting items to try.
Here's a quick look at some of the more unique menu items:
- Taco- and poutine-flavoured perogies
- Jerk chicken pesto and cheese balls on a stick
- Dragon Puffs (cereal puffs coated in liquid nitrogen that create the illusion of smoke from the snacker's mouth)
- Hot Cheetos Corn
- Big Pickle Dog (a hotdog inside a pickle, inside corndog-style breading)
- Kit-Kat fries
- Mac-and-cheese foot-long hot dogs
- Arm-length liquorice ropes
- Butterbeer icecream
- Korean squid ink corndogs, and Korean cornflake corndogs
A longer list of food and drinks is available on the PNE website. https://www.pne.ca/food/