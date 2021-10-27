'Unlikely to be dangerous': Device with radioactive material stolen from vehicle say LPS
Items stolen from a vehicle is not normally something that gets much attention, but what if one of those items contains radioactive material?
That is the scenario London police are dealing with after receiving a report of items stolen from a citizen’s vehicle.
One of those items happened to be something called a Troxler 3430 moisture density gauge.
According to the Troxler company website the “gauges are used by many contractors, engineers, and highway departments for compaction control of soil aggregate, concrete, and full depth asphalt.”
They contain radioactive material however the risk of potential harm is considered low and unlikely to be dangerous.
London police sought input from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and they advised that while it is very unlikely anyone would be permanently injured by exposure to the material it is possible that the radioactive material could temporarily injure someone who handles or who is in contact with it, or who is close to it for several weeks.
The item was stolen from a vehicle on Oct. 19 in the 600 block of Dundas Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police immediately.
-
'Our reputation helps a lot': Membertou First Nation in N.S. to host National Aboriginal Hockey ChampionshipMore than 500 of the best Aboriginal hockey players will lace up their skates in Nova Scotia's Membertou First Nation this May.
-
B.C. announces transition to community 'hub' model for supporting children with special needsFamilies with children in need of special developmental support will soon have a new way of accessing that support in B.C.
-
Two charged after weapon pointed at victim near North BayOntario Provincial Police have charged two people with weapons offences following an incident Oct. 24 in a community near North Bay.
-
U of C students create art that brings mental health issues to lightFour students from the University of Calgary have teamed up to create art in an effort to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in northeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a CTrain station in the northeast Wednesday afternoon.
-
Councillor renews calls for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT projectTwo weeks after council voted to ask the auditor general to look into the LRT contract and system, Coun. Catherine McKenney gave notice of motion to present a new motion for debate at the Nov. 10 council meeting.
-
Starbucks Canada raising wages amid 'critical staffing shortages'Starbucks Canada says it's raising wages and benefits amid 'critical staffing shortages' and a renewed commitment to the well-being of its workers.
-
Ontario schools, info campaign will play important part in vaccinating young kids: ElliottOntario's health minister says schools and an information campaign will play important roles in the province's effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 once shots are approved for them -- key recommendations of experts advising the government.
-
Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boyPolice charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.